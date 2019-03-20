Amon Amarth launch video for Raven's Flight and detail new album Berserker

Amon Amarth have released a video for their brand new single titled Raven's Flight.

It's the first track taken from their upcoming studio album Berserker, which is due to arrive on May 3 via Metal Blade Records.

The cast for the promo includes Josh Barnett as The Berserker, Erick Rowan as Thor, Tess Kielhammer as Demon Boss, Shanie Rusth as Shield Maiden and Canadian WWE legend Viktor as Demon Henchman.

Speaking about the album, Amon Amarth frontman Johan Heggs says: "For me, this is Amon Amarth 2.0. I think what we've done here is give ourselves the space to explore other parts of our musicality and who we are as a band.

"If you're content with where you're at, what's the point of continuing? We always want to come up with new ideas and find new ways of doing things and to create bigger and better shows and really try to improve every aspect of what the band is.

"We want to try to keep growing and to do this for as long as we have the possibility to do so, because this is the best fucking job in the world."

Berserker will be released on digipak CD and as a deluxe box set containing the CD, a 12 x 12 shield and patch. In addition a number of limited edition coloured vinyl pressings will be made available through Amon Amarth’s official website.

Amon Amarth: Berserker

1. Fafner's Gold

2. Crack The Sky

3. Mjolner, Hammer of Thor

4. Shield Wall

5. Valkyria

6. Raven's Flight

7. Ironside

8. The Berserker at Stamford Bridge

9. When Once Again We Can Set Our Sails

10. Skoll and Hati

11. Wings of Eagles

12. Into the Dark