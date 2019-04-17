Amon Amarth launch video for foot-stomping new track Crack The Sky

Amon Amarth have launched a video for their new single Crack The Sky.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Berserker, which will be released on May 3 through Metal Blade Records/Sony Music.

Crack The Sky follows Raven’s Flight which arrived in March and is the second part in a planned trilogy of videos. The cast features Josh Barnett as The Berserker and Erick Rowan as Thor.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the follow-up to Jomsviking, vocalist Johan Hegg says: “For me, this is Amon Amarth 2.0. I think what we've done here is give ourselves the space to explore other parts of our musicality and who we are as a band.

“If you're content with where you're at, what's the point of continuing? We always want to come up with new ideas and find new ways of doing things and to create bigger and better shows and really try to improve every aspect of what the band is.

“We want to try to keep growing and to do this for as long as we have the possibility to do so, because this is the best fucking job in the world.”

Amon Amarth will head out on the road across North America with Arch Enemy, At The Gates and Grand Magus later this year. Find further details below.