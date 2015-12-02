Amity Affliction launch Shine On video

Amity Affliction have released a video for Shine On. It’s the first new music from the band since the release of the band’s fourth album Let The Ocean Take Me album. A new album is due in 2016.

“We wrote the song on the Warped Tour this Summer and recorded a very, very rough demo in the back of the bus,” says singer Joel Birch. “We had [producer] Will Putney, the same guy that did Let The Ocean Take Me, come out and spend five days in the studio doing pre-production. then fixing it up and tightening the song.“ Birch also commented on additional new Amity material stating that, “Ahren [Stringer, bass/vocals] and Dan [Brown, guitarist] have about 15 new songs written so far.”

Amity Affliction have also developed a web app to coincide with the release, which allows fans to upload captioned images to a special Shine On photostream. The band are about to embark on a seven date arena tour of New Zealand and Australia, supported by A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, and The Ghost Inside (dates below).

Tour dates

Dec 10: Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland, New Zealand

Dec 12: Qantas Credit Union Arena, Haymarket, Australia

Dec 14: Perth Arena, Perth, Australia

Dec 16: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Hindmarsh, Australia

Dec 17: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Dec 19: Riverstage, Brisbane Qld, Australia

Dec 20: Riverstage, Brisbane Qld, Australia