Trending

Amity Affliction launch Shine On video

By Metal Hammer  

View promo for first track to be released since last year's Let The Ocean Take Me album

null

Amity Affliction have released a video for Shine On. It’s the first new music from the band since the release of the band’s fourth album Let The Ocean Take Me album. A new album is due in 2016.

“We wrote the song on the Warped Tour this Summer and recorded a very, very rough demo in the back of the bus,” says singer Joel Birch. “We had [producer] Will Putney, the same guy that did Let The Ocean Take Me, come out and spend five days in the studio doing pre-production. then fixing it up and tightening the song.“ Birch also commented on additional new Amity material stating that, “Ahren [Stringer, bass/vocals] and Dan [Brown, guitarist] have about 15 new songs written so far.”

Amity Affliction have also developed a web app to coincide with the release, which allows fans to upload captioned images to a special Shine On photostream. The band are about to embark on a seven date arena tour of New Zealand and Australia, supported by A Day To Remember, Motionless In White, and The Ghost Inside (dates below).

Tour dates
Dec 10: Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 12: Qantas Credit Union Arena, Haymarket, Australia
Dec 14: Perth Arena, Perth, Australia
Dec 16: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Hindmarsh, Australia
Dec 17: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
Dec 19: Riverstage, Brisbane Qld, Australia
Dec 20: Riverstage, Brisbane Qld, Australia

See more Metal Hammer news