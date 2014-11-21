American Football tour UK at last

Reunited emo outfit American Football have confirmed their first-ever tour of the UK.

The band split in 2000 following the release of their self-titled debut album the previous year. Mike Kinsella, Steve Lamos and Steve Holmes got back together earlier in 2014, with the addition of Mike’s cousin Nate Kinsella.

They’re currently touring the US and will arrive for three UK shows in May, with tickets on sale at 10am on Monday.

May 14: London Electric Ballroom

May 15: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

May 16: Manchester Gorilla