Amberian Dawn launch Mirror Hall video

Amberian Dawn have released a lyric video for their track The Court Of Mirror Hall, taken from seventh album Innuendo.

The follow-up to last year’s *Magic Forest *will arrive on October 23 via Napalm Records.

Mainman Tuomas Seppala says: “This is one of the most melodic and vocal-driven album in our history. I have worked with without any limitations.

“Our new vocalist, Capri Paivi Virkkunen, was able to bring tons of emotion with her sound and lyric writing. I’m sure this album will be our best so far.”

Amberian Dawn will tour Europe next month alongside Delain and The Gentle Storm.

Tracklist