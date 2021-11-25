Amazon pop the cork on their Black Friday booze deals

We’ve been poring over the best Black Friday alcohol deals over the last few days, uncorking a few vintage deals from across the internet in the process. And now Amazon have officially flung open the doors to their vast drinks cabinet, popping the cork on gallons of offers covering gin, whisky, bourbon, rum, vodka and more.
I’ve had a quick look behind the bar and have picked out some of my favourite deals, like 29% off a bottle of Tarquin’s Cornish gin, while I also saw that the Smokehead Islay single malt is down from £39.99 to just £23.99.
Tarquin's Cornish Dry Gin: Was
£32.50, now £23.10
This is a rather tasty gin from the Cornish coast, which used local botanicals including violets. No only does it taste lovely, but would you just look at that bottle!
Smokehead Single Malt Whisky:
£39.99, now £23.99
OK, so we don’t know what Islay distillery this is from, but that doesn’t mean you should pass it by. It’s big and bold and packs a meaty punch, but there’s also a sweetness in here which rounds things out. Makes a mean cocktail and is lovely neat.
Tanqueray No.10/Christmas gift box:
£32.50, now £26
This neatly presented bottle of Tanqueray gin would make the ideal Christmas present for a gin lover. Alternatively, just treat yourself to one!
Edinburgh Gin Christmas gin: Was
£34.99, now £23
Another cracker from Edinburgh Gin is this festive treat which is packed with Christmas flavours and aromas. Try it in something other than a G&T, or even enjoy it neat.
Talisker 10 single malt whisky: Was
£44, now £26.79
Talisker 10 is a classic and a dram that's a good gateway into the peaty/coastal side of Scottish single malt whisky. I always have a bottle in the cupboard, and at this price, I just might be grabbing another!
Johnnie Walker Double Black: Was
£42.50, now £25.19
The Double Black is a smokier version of Johnnie Walker’s classic 12 year old Black label and was first introduced for the travel retail market. There’s no age statement, but it’s a solid blended Scotch that has quite a bit of character.
Jameson Crested: Was
£30.45, now £21
This triple distilled blended Irish whiskey is a step up from regular Jameson and is enjoyable neat, over ice or glugged into a cocktail. Pretty versatile and at £21, you can’t go wrong.
Woodford Reserve Bourbon: Was
£32, now £19
This is a brilliant price for what is a tasty bourbon, which really benefits from being bottled at a slightly higher strength than some others on the market. I like this one neat with a couple of drops of water. What a great price!
Sipsmith Sipping Vodka: Was
£28.99, now £20.50
Sipsmith are perhaps better known for their gin and range of non-alcoholic spirit drinks, but don’t overlook their Sipping Vodka. Sure, you can splash it into a cocktail, but it’s definitely worth trying neat too.
Nozeco alcohol free wine (6 bottles):
£21, now £15
Six bottles of alcohol free Vegan wine for 15 notes is amazing value – and it’s a drink everyone can enjoy over the festive period.