“There’s no plan for any new music.” Oasis' manager shoots down fans' hopes of a new album from the reunited Gallagher brothers, says upcoming world tour “is very much the last time” to see the band play live

Oasis manager Alec McKinlay has firmly shot down hopes that Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunited band will record and release new music.

In an exclusive interview with UK music industry bible Music Week, celebrating the return of the London-based, Manchester-raised Britpop stars, McKinlay admits that the team around Oasis were “bowled over” by the “phenomenal” worldwide response to the group's return, which he confesses was “way beyond our expectations.” But when asked if there was the possibility of the reformed group extending their touring plans beyond the 41 shows already announced, McKinlay insists this will not happen, despite the demand to see the brothers and whoever else makes up the Oasis line-up in 2025.



“This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press,” he says, stating that Oasis could have sold out eight nights at the 82,500-capacity MetLife stadiums in New York in a single day, had they wanted to.



“It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them,” he continues, “or at least for some of them to.”

Last month, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones mentioned in an interview with NME that when he last spoke with Noel Gallagher, Oasis' main songwriter had been “doing some writing in the studio”, fuelling rumours (and hopes) that a new Oasis album may be in the pipeline. Not so, says their manager, who is also a director of the band's Big Brother Recordings label.



“No, there’s no plan for any new music,” he insists.



Last month, Noel Gallagher phoned in to TalkSport to talk to host Alan Brazil about his beloved Manchester City, and was asked by the presenter what he was up to at present.



“I’m in the studio noodling around,” Gallagher replied. “Just getting ready for rehearsals to start now in about three weeks. And then we’ll see what happens.”

Asked by Brazil if his little brother was "behaving himself", Gallagher said, “He’s great. I was with him yesterday actually. He’s alright, he was on tip-top form. He can’t wait... none of us can wait.”

Oasis' Live 25 tour is set to launch on July 4 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Jul 04: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 12: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 16: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 19: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 25: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 30: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 02: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Aug 08: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 09: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 12: Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, UK

Aug 16: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Aug 24: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 25: Toronto Rogers Stadium, ON

Aug 28: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 31: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 01: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 07: Los Angeles Rose Bowl Stadium, NJ

Sep 12: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Sep 27: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Sep 28: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Oct 21: Goyang Stadium, South Korea

Oct 25: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 26: Tokyo Dome, Japan

Oct 31: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 01: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia

Nov 07: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 08: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Nov 15: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 16: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate, Argentina

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 22: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil

Nov 23: São Paulo Estadio MorumBIS, Brazil