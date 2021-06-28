Amazon launches vinyl subscription service focusing on “the golden era" of records

Amazon US have launched a new vinyl subscription service concentrating on the “the golden era of vinyl” from the 60s and 70s.

The club costs $24.99 a month and for that you’ll get an album picked by the Amazon Music team, who say: “Start or grow an enviable collection with some of the greatest albums ever. Iconic classics from artists like Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin, ABBA, and more. A great gift for anyone who’s just fallen in love with vinyl.”

Other artists confirmed for the vinyl club include Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac.

The Vinyl Of The Month Club: The Golden Era is currently only available in the US, with Amazon noting that you can skip a month or cancel your subscription at any time.

