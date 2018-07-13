Alter Bridge celebrate Royal Albert Hall show with live release

Alter Bridge have announced that their performance from London’s Royal Albert Hall will be released as a live package later this year.
Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips played two nights at the historic venue in October last year with the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra, led by conductor Simon Dobson.
Now the landmark occasion will be celebrated with the release of Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall on September 7 on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl, with a portion of proceeds from sales going to the Future Song Foundation.
To mark the announcement, Alter Bridge have shared a live video from the package in the shape of Addicted To Pain.
Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall is now available for pre-order. Find details below.
Alter Bridge: Live At The Royal Albert Hall
1. Slip To The Void
2. Addicted To Pain
3. Before Tomorrow Comes
4. The Writing On The Wall
5. Cry Of Achilles
6. In Loving Memory
7. Fortress
8. Ties That Bind
9. The Other Side
10. Brand New Start
11. Ghost Of Days Gone By
12. The Last Hero
13. The End Is Here
14. Words Darker Than Their Wings
15. Waters Rising
16. Lover
17. Wonderful Life/Watch Over You
18. This Side Of Fate
19. Broken Wings
20. Blackbird
21. Open Your Eyes
