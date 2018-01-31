All Time Low document life on the road in Drugs & Candy video

All Time Low have released a live video to accompany their track Drugs & Candy.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s 2017 album Last Young Renegade, with the new video documenting life on the road.

Speaking about the promo, vocalist Alex Gaskarth tells Billboard: “It’s one of those songs that’s kind of up and down. The verses are chill, but tell a cool story and then that chorus has a lot of great energy. So I think it’s one that builds a lot of anticipation as the song goes.

“I could see in the crowd even people that didn’t know that song yet, by the second chorus were fully in.

“It was a song that just raised its hand online. I saw kids tweeting about it, and hitting us up directly saying, ‘This song more live, please.’ So it actually became a staple part of our set through 2017.”

He adds: “It was a really energetic part of the show, so it seemed like a perfect way to get people hyped for the tour this year.”

All Time Low will head out on tour across the UK in March with Creeper. They’ll then return to the US for further live dates in April and May. Find full details below.

Mar 12: Glasgow SECC, UK

Mar 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 15: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Mar 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Mar 17: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Apr 06: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

Apr 07: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

Apr 09: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Apr 10: Jacksonville Mavericks At The Landing, FL

Apr 11: Columbia Music Farm, SC

Apr 13: Covington madison Theater, KY

Apr 14: Milwaukee Admirals Post-Game Performance, WI

Apr 15: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Apr 18: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Apr 19: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 20: Reno Whitney Peak Hotel, NV

Apr 21: Chico Senator Theatre, CA

May 04: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 06: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

