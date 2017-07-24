All Them Witches take back control in Bulls video

All Them Witches have released a video for their track Bulls.
The song kicks off their latest album Sleeping Through The War, which arrived in February and is the follow-up to 2016’s Dying Surfer Meets His Maker.
Drummer Robby Staebler says of the track: “Instead of floating through life take steps to make your life the one you really want. It’s not easy but it’s worth the constant fight. Stay awake – nothing good comes easy and the fight is never over.
“The nature of your mind is not you, so don’t let your thoughts dictate who you become and how you live your life. The ball is in your court.”
All Them Witches will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in September and October in support of Sleeping Through The War.
Tickets for the shows are available via the band’s website. Find a full list of their tour dates below.
All Them Witches 2017 tour dates
Sep 18: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Sep 19: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Sep 20: Vienna Arena, Austria
Sep 22: Hamburg Reeperbahn, Germany
Sep 24: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Sep 25: Oslo Revolver, Norway
Sep 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Sep 28: Amsterdam The Sugar Factory, Netherlands
Sep 29: Paris Trabendo, France
Sep 30: Birmingham O2 Institute 3, UK
Oct 01: manchester Sound Control, UK
Oct 02: Dublin Whelans, Ireland
Oct 03: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK
Oct 04: Leeds Wardrobe, UK
Oct 05: London Koko, UK
Oct 07: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Oct 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Oct 10: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Oct 11: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Oct 12: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany
Oct 14: Athens Gagarin205 Live Music Space, Greece