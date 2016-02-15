Trending

All Them Witches premiere Open Passageways video

By News  

Watch the new video from All Them Witches

Nashville atmosrock quartet All Them Witches are debuting their new video for Open Passageways exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The ambitious animated video was hand-drawn by Jason Staebler – brother of drummer and band founding member Robby.

“He had over 100 hours in it when we approached him. We were initially going to have Chad VanGaalen do a second video for us, but when we saw the stock reels Jason had been working on in secret it made a lot of sense to have close blood on board. The synchronicity between his imagery, before we approached him, and the lyrical content was a little mind blowing.”

You can check it out for yourself below.

Catch All Them Witches at the following dates:

February 28: The Lexington, London
February 29: Gullivers, Manchester
March 1: King Tuts, Glasgow
March 2: The Lexington, London

Open Passageways its taken from the band’s debut album Dying Surfer Meets His Maker. Order your copy here.