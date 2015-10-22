All That Remains announce 23-date US tour

All That Remains have announced a 23-date US tour kicking off next month.

The band – who recently replaced bassist Jeanne Sagan with Aaron Patrick – hit the road to promote latest album The Order Of Things.

They start the tour in Lincoln, Nebraska, on November 17. They will be joined by support acts Devour The Day, Audiotopsy and Sons Of Texas.

All That Remains say: “ATR is excited to announce that we’ll hitting the road next month with Devour The Day, Audiotopsy and Sons Of Texas on The Order of Things US Tour. Brought to you by Razor & Tie and Napalm Records.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on October 23.

ALL THAT REMAINS US TOUR 2015

Nov 17: Lincoln Bourbon Theater, NE

Nov 19: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Nov 20: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Nov 21: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Nov 22: Tucson Club X’s, AZ

Nov 24: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Nov 25: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Nov 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Nov 28: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Nov 30: Fort Collins The Aggie, CO

Dec 01: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Dec 04: St Louis Pops, MO

Dec 05: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Dec 06: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Dec 08: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Dec 09: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Dec 11: Portland Asylum, ME

Dec 12: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

Dec 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Dec 14: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Dec 16: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Dec 17: Flint Machine Shop, MI

Dec 18: Millvale Mr Smalls, PA

