All That Remains lose bassist Sagan

All That Remains have confirmed that bassist Jeanne Sagan has left the band amicably after nine years.

She joined the band following the departure of Matt Deis in 2006 and previously played with The Acacia Strain. She’s decided to leave the US outfit to “pursue personal interests.”

Sagan says: “It is with heavy heart that I depart from All That Remains. I’ve decided to follow my heart and pursue other opportunities in life. I truly appreciate the amazing experiences and the great fans over the last decade. I wish ATR all the best going forward.”

Frontman Phil Labonte wishes Sagan every “happiness and success” in the future and reports they’ve moved quickly to replace Sagan.

He adds: “We are excited to announce All That Remains new bass player is a fine young man by the name of Aaron Patrick. He’s been a friend for years, formerly of Bury Your Dead and has played for Lamb Of God and Devildriver among others.

“We’re sure he’s going to be the perfect fit and considering his musical history, I think he’s going to add a new and cool dimension to ATRs sound moving forward.”

Patrick says: “I am beyond excited to step in and play bass for All That Remains. We’ve toured together over the years and have become close friends, so the family element is already there.”

The band head out on a US tour next month in support of latest album The Order Of Things

