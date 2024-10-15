Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell announces North American headline tour

Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell will undertake a solo headline tour of North America early next year.

Hitting the road with Filter, Cantrell's first headline tour in support of his forthcoming I Want Blood record will kick off on January 31 at the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada, and see the 58-year-old musician out on the road until March 9, when he closes out the trek with a homecoming show at Seattle's Moore Theatre.

I Want Blood is scheduled for release on Friday, October 18, via Double J Music, and is described by its creator as “a serious piece of work... a motherfucker.” It features guest appearances from Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.



Speaking in a recent issue of Classic Rock magazine, Cantrell said, “To me, the whole record has a lot of weight to it, and I'm still taking it in myself. You can take that title a lot of ways, like ‘I want to fight’ or ‘I want to kill’, but it's not really about that. I’ll leave it open to interpretation, but to me it’s kind of a celebration, an embrace of life, and the feeling of being alive, wanting to experience all you can.”

You can experience the album live in 2025 at the following venues:

Jerry Cantrell North American tour 2025:

Jan 31: Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino Resort, Canada



Feb 01: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Feb 02: Portland Aura, ME

Feb 04: Boston Citizens House Of Blues Boston, MA

Feb 05: New York rving Plaza, NY

Feb 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

Feb 08: Bensalem Park Xcite Center, PA

Feb 11: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Feb 12: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Feb 14: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Feb 15: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Feb 16: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Feb 18: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Feb 19: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Feb 22: St. Louis The Hawthorn, MO

Feb 23: Chicago The Vic Theater, IL

Feb 25: Tulsa Tulsa Theater, OK

Feb 26: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Feb 27: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX



Mar 01: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Mar 02: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 04: Los Angeles The Belasco, CA

Mar 05: Ventura Majestic Ventura Theatre, CA

Mar 07: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 08: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Mar 09: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

