Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell announces new album I Want Blood, featuring members of Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Faith No More, shares new single Vilified

Jerry Cantrell's shares details of his new solo record I Want Blood, and unveils the new single Vilified

Jerry Cantrell has announced the new album, I Want Blood, which is set to arrive on October 18 via Double J Music.

To coincide with the news, the Alice In Chains founder has shared its first single, Vilified. 

Describing the track, he says: “’Vilified travels a lot of places in just four and a half minutes. It’s got a ferocity and really aggressive vibe to it.”

I Want Blood will feature special guest appearances from Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan and Faith No More's Mike Bordin. 

Alongside the metal heavyweights, the new album will additionally feature contributions from drummer Gil Sharone (Team Sleep and Stolen Babies), as well as backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (Better Lovers, ex-Dillinger Escape Plan).

Speaking of the new project, Cantrell says: “This record is a serious piece of work. It’s a motherfucker. 

"It’s hard, no doubt, and completely unlike Brighten. And that’s what you want, to end up in a different place. There’s a confidence to this album. I think it’s some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing.”

The new album was co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Melvins), and was recorded at Barresi’s JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California.  

Listen to the new track and check out the new album tracklisting below:

I Want Blood tracklist

  1. Vilified
  2. Off The Rails
  3. Afterglow
  4. I Want Blood
  5. Echoes Of Laughter
  6. Throw Me A Line
  7. Let It Lie
  8. Held Your Tongue
  9. It Comes

Tonight (July 26), Cantrell will head off on a North American tour, starting with a show in Oregon, before moving on to Washington, Utah and more. The trek will wrap up on September 15 in Los Angeles. View the tour dates below:

Jul 26:  Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR
Jul 27: Airway Heights BECU Live, WA
Jul 31: West Valley Utah Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT
Aug 01: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO
Aug 03: La Crosse Copeland Park, WI
Aug 04:  Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN
Aug 06: Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre, IA
Aug 07: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL
Aug 09: Nashville  Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN
Aug 10: Maryland Heights St. Louis Music Park, MO
Aug 13: Cleveland  Jacobs Pavilion, OH
Aug 14 :Cincinnati  Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 16: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI
Aug 17: Lewiston Artpark Amphitheater, NY
Aug 19: Toronto  Budweiser Stage, ON
Aug 21:  Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 23:  Atlantic City  Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ
Aug 24: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA
Aug 26: Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC
Aug 27:  Raleigh  Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC
Aug 29:  Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL
Aug 30:  Davie  Hard Rock Live (Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood), FL
Set 01:  Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA
Sep 04  San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TV
Sep 05: Houston  713 Music Hall, TX
Sep 07: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort, OK
Sep 08: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
Sep 11: Las Vegas  Bakkt Theater, NV
Sep 13:  San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA
Sep 14 : Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
Sep 15:  Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

