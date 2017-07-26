Alice Cooper teases new album Paranormal

Alice Cooper has released an audio teaser showcasing all 12 studio tracks from his new album Paranormal.
The follow-up to 2011’s Welcome 2 My Nightmare will arrive this coming Friday (July 28) via earMUSIC on 2CD, 2LP, limited edition box set and on digital formats.
The audio teaser features snippets of tracks Genuine American Girl and You And All Of Your Friends which were recorded with original Alice Cooper band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce.
Both songs appear on the album’s second disc which also includes live material captured in Columbus with Cooper’s current lineup.
Paranormal also includes guest appearances by U2’s Larry Mullen Jr, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.
Cooper is currently on tour across Europe and has dates planned across North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand and the UK throughout the remainder of the year.
Dunaway, Smith and Bruce will perform live mini-sets with Cooper during his UK dates.
Find a list of live shows, along with the Paranormal cover art and tracklist below.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Cooper discovered an Andy Warhol masterpiece which could be worth millions stored among props used for his elaborate stage sets from the 70s.
Alice Cooper Paranormal tracklist
- Paranormal
- Dead Flies
- Fireball
- Paranoiac Personality
- Fallen In Love
- Dynamite Road
- Private Public Breakdown
- Holy Water
- Rats
- The Sound Of A
Bonus CD
Studio recordings with the Original Alice Cooper Band
- Genuine American Girl
- You And All Of Your Friends
Live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper band
- No More Mr. Nice Guy
- Under My Wheels
- Billion Dollar Babies
- Feed My Frankenstein
- Only Woman Bleed
- School’s Out
Alice Cooper 2017 tour dates
