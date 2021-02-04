The new issue of Metal Hammer is an emotional tribute to Alexi Laho

The new issue of Metal Hammer is an emotional tribute to Children Of Bodom legend Alexi Laiho, who passed away at the age of 41 in December.

We gathered some of his closest friends, peers and loved ones to bring you the definitive story of one of metal’s most iconic modern frontmen, with tributes from Children Of Bodom, Kerry King, Nightwish, Mastodon, Zakk Wylde, Dimmu Borgir and many, many more. From his early life to his rise as a modern day guitar god to his legendary hellraising, it’s the ultimate look at the life of a true one-off.

Also in the new issue, we take you inside the year that Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax changed metal forever, get Sam Carter to reveal all about the bold new Architects album, find out how Epica came back from the brink to make their most fascinating album yet and meet the excellent Divide And Dissolve – the drone duo dismantling white supremacy.

All that plus Wardruna, Tribulation, Alice Cooper, Kreator, Avatar, A.A. Williams, Perturbator and much more! On sale now.

