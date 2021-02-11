Alex Henry Foster releases video for The Son Of Hannah from the Montreal Jazz Festival

Canadian post-rock artist Alex Henry Foster has released a video of previously unreleased track, The Son Of Hannah. The new song is taken from Foster's upcoming live album Standing Under Bright Lights. Recorded live at the Montreal Jazz Festival, the album will be released through Hopeful Tragedy Records on April 16. You can watch the new video below.

Until now, The Son Of Hannah has only been heard by fans who attended this epic show that kicked off Alex’ quest to tour the record worldwide. The Son of Hannah was produced with Ben Lemelin, Foster’s’ long-time creative partner and co-producer on album, Windows in the Sky.

“The Son Of Hannah is as much of a cathartic metaphor to my father’s tormented and distressed nature as it is a vibrant homage to a man who dedicated his life to emancipate himself from his inner demons, to find everlasting rest within, to make peace with his past and shortcomings while embracing an inevitable defeat to the implacable essence of cancer,” explains Foster.



“It’s an intimate reflection on personal struggles to keep faith alive in moments of great despair, an acknowledgment of our deepest need in times of hopelessness. But most of all, it’s the poignant testimony of a man’s redemption that led to his son’s forgiveness and untimely inspired him to find his own way of being free, whatever it may mean.”

Standing Under Bright Lights was originally set to be released in October last year, which would have been his late father’s birthday to whom the concert was an homage. Foster decided to utilise the extra time the worldwide pandemic would give him to produce the album. He also decided to work on the concert film and on an upcoming book titled If Only the Voices In My Head Couldn’t Lie, to be released later in the spring of 2021.

Pre-order Standing Under The Bright Lights.