Alan Parsons releases video for brand new single I Won't Be Led Astray

Alan Parsons has released a video for his brand new single I Won't Be Led Astray, which you can watch in full below.

The new single is taken from Parson's upcoming new studio album From The New World which will be released through Frontiers Records on July 15.

I Won't Be Led Astray features vocals from Ambrosia singer David Pack and guitar from Joe Bonamassa and the new album, the follow-up to Parsons' 2019 album The Secret, also features Styx's Tommy Shaw and American Idol alumni James Durbin,as well as well as members of Parson's own touring band P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper and Dan Tracey.

From The New World will be available on CD, CD/DVD, digital, limited edition coloured yellow or crystal vinyl and a Collector's Box Set featuring the CD+DVD (housed in a digipak), Live in Madrid Digipak, T-shirt (size L), LP (180g, gatefold, blue transparent vinyl), poster and numbered lithograph. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order From The New World.

(Image credit: Frontiers Records)

Alan Parsons: From The New World

1. Fare Thee Well

2. The Secret

3. Uroboros (featuring Tommy Shaw)

4. Don't Fade Now

5. Give 'Em My Love (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

6. Obstacles

7. I Won't Be Led Astray (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

8. You Are The Light

9. Halo

10. Goin' Home

11. Be My Baby