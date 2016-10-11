Airbourne frontman O’Keeffe 'humbled' by AC/DC calls

Airbourne drummer Ryan O’Keeffe says his brother Joel wash “humbled” when some fans wanted him to front AC/DC.

His name was mentioned as a possible replacement for frontman Brian Johnson, who was forced to step back from AC/DC or risk going deaf earlier this year.

His place was eventually taken by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose for the remainder of their Rock Or Bust tour – and while Joel never got the call, Ryan says he would have done it in a heartbeat if the opportunity arose.

He tells The Metal Voice: “He wasn’t officially approached but he was humbled by a lot of comments with some people saying he should do it.

“He said, ‘If that ever happened, the first thing I’d do is call Brian and get his permission and the second thing I’d do is call a cab to the airport.’”

Last week, Airbourne released an explicit video for their track Rivalry which features on their fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell which launched last month.

It’s become Airbourne’s biggest chart success, topping the Canadian Official Hard Music Chart, reaching no.3 in Austria, no.4 in Switzerland, no.8 on the US Official Hard Music Chart and no.13 in Australia.

Airbourne are currently on tour in support of the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking.

Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA

Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY

Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

