Crippled Black Phoenix cover Turn To Stone

Crippled Black Phoenix have released a stream of their cover of Steve Walsh track Turn To Stone with TeamRock.

It features on the band’s upcoming sixth album Bronze, which will launch on November 4 via Season Of Mist and follows Winning A Losing Battle and No Fun.

On their decision to record a cover version, CBP leader Justin Greaves tells TeamRock: “Crippled Black Phoenix have a history of occasionally recording cover versions, usually as extra tracks or for compilation albums. This time, while recording Bronze, it occurred to me that our version of the classic Joe Walsh song Turn To Stone was worthy of being part of the actual album.

“The original is such a great song and I think it fits with the Crippled Black Phoenix approach to playing good, honest rock music. It got even better as we had the great fortune of having Arvid Jonsson from Greenleaf coming to the studio session in Stockholm to do some wicked guest vocals. His voice fits the songs so well.”

The band will head out on a European tour in December in support of Bronze.

The Bronze cover

Crippled Black Phoenix Bronze tracklist

Dead Imperial Bastard Deviant Burials No Fun Rotten Memories Champions Of Disturbance (Pt 1 & 2) Goodbye Then Turn To Stone Scared And Alone Winning A Losing Battle We Are The Darkeners

Crippled Black Phoenix 2016 European tour

Dec 08: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Dec 09: London The Dome, UK

Dec 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Dec 11: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Dec 12: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany

Dec 13: Zurich Werk 21, Switzerland

Dec 14: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Dec 15: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 17: Tubingen Sudhaus, Germany

Dec 18: Dresden Scheune, Germany

Dec 19: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 20: Berlin Lido, Germany

Dec 21: Cologne Underground, Germany

Crippled Black Phoenix: Rising From The Ashes