Muncie Girls stream cover of Iron Maiden's The Wicker Man

Muncie Girls are streaming their cover of Iron Maiden’s The Wicker Man.

The UK trio have released the cover ahead of their upcoming UK tour, which kicks off next month.

The Wicker Man originally appeared on Iron Maiden’s 2000 album Brave New World.

Muncie Girls recently released their Five Miles demo collection to raise money for The Cavern venue in their hometown of Exeter. The Cavern was ravaged by fire last month and needs extensive work carried out if it is to reopen.

Vocalist and bassist Lande Hekt says: “Like so many other weird kids, we’ve been going there since we were 16 and we played our first shows there.

“Everything we know about bands comes from the people that we learnt from down there and without that place I’m pretty sure we’d all be either really embarrassing musicians that take themselves too seriously, or be stuck in a job we don’t like.”

Muncie Girls released their debut album From Caplan To Belsize earlier this year.

Muncie Girls UK tour 2016

Nov 25: Birmingham The Rainbow

Nov 26: Leeds Brudenell Games Room

Nov 27: Newcastle Think Tank

Nov 28: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

Nov 29: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 30: London Underworld

Dec 12: Exeter Lemongrove

The 10 best Sleater-Kinney songs, as chosen by Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt