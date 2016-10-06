Airbourne release explicit Rivalry video

Airbourne have released an explicit video for their track Rivalry.

The Australian outfit released the original promo last month – with the new version featuring extra gory scenes not seen in the first clip.

The video has been issued to coincide with the news that the band’s fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell has become their biggest chart success.

It topped the Canadian Official Hard Music Chart, reached no.3 in Austria, no.4 in Switzerland, no.8 on the US Official Hard Music Chart and no.13 in their homeland.

Speaking about Rivalry, frontman Joel O’Keeffe said: “The lyric probably came from us watching Football Factory or The Firm, one of those kind of films and I think at the time there was a big grand prix race on, lots of intense rivalries being reported in the media.

“Plus, as with other songs we’ve done, there’s an aspect here of rock‘n’roll taking a stand against those corporate forces that seek to restrict our freedoms, that try to shut down the little live venues, leaving bands with nowhere to really hone their craft.”

Airbourne are currently on tour across North America in support of Breakin’ Outta Hell, the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking.

Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada

Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA

Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY

Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

