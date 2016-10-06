Airbourne release explicit Rivalry video

Airbourne have released an explicit video for their track Rivalry.
The Australian outfit released the original promo last month – with the new version featuring extra gory scenes not seen in the first clip.
The video has been issued to coincide with the news that the band’s fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell has become their biggest chart success.
It topped the Canadian Official Hard Music Chart, reached no.3 in Austria, no.4 in Switzerland, no.8 on the US Official Hard Music Chart and no.13 in their homeland.
Speaking about Rivalry, frontman Joel O’Keeffe said: “The lyric probably came from us watching Football Factory or The Firm, one of those kind of films and I think at the time there was a big grand prix race on, lots of intense rivalries being reported in the media.
“Plus, as with other songs we’ve done, there’s an aspect here of rock‘n’roll taking a stand against those corporate forces that seek to restrict our freedoms, that try to shut down the little live venues, leaving bands with nowhere to really hone their craft.”
Airbourne are currently on tour across North America in support of Breakin’ Outta Hell, the follow-up to 2013’s Black Dog Barking.
Airbourne tour dates 2016
Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada
Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada
Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA
Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY
Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, German
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK