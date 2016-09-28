Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe injured in Canadian stage fall

Airbourne mainman Joel O’Keeffe was injured during the band’s recent set in British Columbia, Canada.

Fan-shot footage of the incident at CJ’s Nightclub in Kamloops show O’Keeffe taking a tumble during encore Running Wild. Road crew are then seen helping him back onstage. And although he seems to be in some discomfort, he carries on with the track. Watch it below.

Shawn Pooley, who caught the moment on camera, reports that a chair was eventually brought out for O’Keeffe to finish the set.

Airbourne have been on the road in support of their fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell, which was released on September 23 via Spinefarm Records.

Sep 28: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada

Sep 29: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN

Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Oct 01: Hamtramck Small’s, MI

Oct 04: Waterloo Maxwells, Canada

Oct 05: London Music Hall, Canada

Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada

Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA

Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY

Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden

Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, German

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK

Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK

Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK

