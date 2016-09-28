Airbourne’s Joel O’Keeffe injured in Canadian stage fall

Airbourne mainman Joel O’Keeffe was injured during the band’s recent set in British Columbia, Canada.
Fan-shot footage of the incident at CJ’s Nightclub in Kamloops show O’Keeffe taking a tumble during encore Running Wild. Road crew are then seen helping him back onstage. And although he seems to be in some discomfort, he carries on with the track. Watch it below.
Shawn Pooley, who caught the moment on camera, reports that a chair was eventually brought out for O’Keeffe to finish the set.
Airbourne have been on the road in support of their fourth album Breakin’ Outta Hell, which was released on September 23 via Spinefarm Records.
- Twenty One Pilots' Heathens covered by orchestral trio
- Red Fang stream Not For You
- Avenged Sevenfold switch venue as storms halt Houston festival
- Mastodon's Bill Kelliher uses YouTube to re-learn his own songs
Airbourne tour dates 2016
Sep 28: Winnipeg Pyramid Cabaret, Canada
Sep 29: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN
Sep 30: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL
Oct 01: Hamtramck Small’s, MI
Oct 04: Waterloo Maxwells, Canada
Oct 05: London Music Hall, Canada
Oct 07: Toronto Opera House, Canada
Oct 08: Montreal Theatre Corona, Canada
Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, MA
Oct 12: New York Gramercy, NY
Oct 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Oct 19: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Oct 20: Malmo Arena, Sweden
Oct 21: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Oct 22: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Oct 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Oct 26: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Oct 27: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, German
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Nov 17: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK
Nov 18: Norwich UEA, UK
Nov 19: Nottingham Rock CIty, UK
Nov 21: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Nov 22: Leeds O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Glasgow Barrowland, UK
Nov 26: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Nov 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK