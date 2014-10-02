Aeon Zen reveal The Entity

Aeon Zen have launched a video for their track The Entity, taken from fourth album Ephemera.

It’s their first with guitarist Alistair Bell and keyboardist Tom Green, and they’ve described it as their “most ambitious effort to date.”

Vocalist Andi Kravljaca says: “The Entity is the perfect vehicle for the sound of Aeon Zen. Dripping with eight-string goodness, it sets the stage for Ephemera’s story.”

The Algorithm’s remix of the track appeared as the B-side to last month’s single Unite.

The follow-up to 2012’s Enigma is on sale now. Aeon Zen play at ProgPower Europe on October 4, then at the Barfly in London alongside Voyager and Agent. Further live dates will be announced in due course.

