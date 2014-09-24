Voyager set for debut UK tour

Australian prog metal band Voyager will deliver their first-ever UK tour next month, with support from London-based New Zealand outfit Agent.

Voyager, who were nominated for a 2014 Progressive Music Award, are hitting the road in support of latest album V, which_ Prog_ described as “sure to grow in stature with the passage of time.”

Vocalist-keytarist Danny Estrin says: “We were banished to the land down under for stealing pigeons and bread. Now we get to come back and steal your ears and hearts. It’s going to be the best thing since stealing sliced bread!”

Agent recently launched second album Kingdom Of Fear.

Tour dates

Oct 06: London Barfly

Oct 07: Reading Facebar

Oct 09: Birmingham Subside

Oct 10: Bridgwater White Hart Hotel

Oct 11: Corby Zombie Hut