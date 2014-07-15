Aeon Zen tease Algorithm remix

Aeon Zen have released a teaser clip of their track The Entity as remixed by The Algorithm.

Remi Gallego’s new interpretation appears in a two-track digital single bundle, which also includes brand-new song Unite. The band have just released a video for that track.

Aeon Zen last month introduced new guitarist Alistair Bell, who joined the ranks after Matt Shepherd bowed out amicably. Bell said: “I’ve been extremely busy writing solos for the upcoming record. The new material is significantly heavier than any of the previous albums – it’s fantastic. We’ll see you out on the road!”

Gallego is currently touring the UK in support of recent The Algorithm album Octopus4, with accompaniment by Uneven Structure drummer Jean Ferry.