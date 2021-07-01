The Algorithm to have Brute Force album released on triple vinyl

French electro prog musician The Algorithm, dubbed Djent-Michel Jarre by Prog, is to have his third album, Brute Force, reissued as a limited edition triple coloured vinyl reissue through FiXT on August 13 .

Released in 2016, Brute Force was named after a method out of the field of cryptography to gain access to passwords, this album delivers an unhinged, humorous and abrasive mix of soundscapes. Brute Force is an impressively cohesive genre mash of prog, metal, rock, edm, synthwave and sheer lunacy.

Brute Force will be released as a 180-gram limited edition triple gatefold design features 2 pressings - an audiophile black vinyl version and a multi-color vinyl version, and includes all the original album songs along with the Source Code and Overclock DLC tracks plus three bonus remixes from Signal Void, Extra Terra, and DEADLIFE.

"The DLC are a journey through the dark and warm corners of the Brute Force concept," says French-born Köln resident Remi Gallego (aka The Algorithm). Writing an album with a consistent atmosphere sometimes means some ideas have to be left off or just cannot be exploited to their fullest. More than a collection of tracks that didn't make it on the album, these EPs are an extension, another perspective on the Brute Force story."

