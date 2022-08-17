AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich to join Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer

AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler, The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, The Struts' Luke Spiller and Taylor Hawkins' son Shane are among the latest additions to the line-up of the star-studded Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London's Wembley Stadium, to be staged on September 3.

It has also been announced that Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) will stream the concert live in its entirety. Directed by Joel Gallen, it will be available to stream live and on demand across Paramount’s streaming and digital platforms. See timings below for details.



Blink 182's Travis Barker, The Pretenders' Martin Chambers, The Vandals Josh Freese, Dave Grohl's daughter Violet Grohl, James Gang and pop star Kesha will also join a lineup featuring Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen, Chevy Metal and special appearances by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

(Image credit: Paramount)

A host of rock stars have joined the line-up for the Los Angeles edition of the benefit concert too. That concert will be staged on September 27 at the Kia Forum.



Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Geezer Butler, Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Joe Elliott, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang, Level 42's Mark King and Lars Ulrich have been added to a lineup that includes Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Miley Cyrus, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Joan Jett, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Krist Novoselic, P!NK, LeAnn Rimes, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Luke Spiller, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Jon Theodore, Wolfgang Van Halen, Brad Wilk, Nancy Wilson, Patrick Wilson, and a special appearance by Chevy Metal.



The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.