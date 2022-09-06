AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's autobiography The Lives of Brian will be published next month

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson will publish his autobiography The Lives Of Brian on October 13, just under one year after it was originally supposed to emerge.

First revealed in April 2021, Johnson's memoirs were originally slated for release on October 21, 2021: no explanation has been given for the delay.



"I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, some bad days and a lot of good days, and during that time I’ve gone from choirboy to rock'n'roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it," says Johnson, talking up the book's release on social media.



In the UK, the book will be published by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House, by publishing director Rowland White. It will be published simultaneously in America by Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins.



The book covers Johnson's early years in County Durham and his first taste of success in glam rocker Geordie, before going on to cover his audition for AC/DC and the subsequent recording of the band's classic Black In Black album.

It goes on to detail Johnson's long career with AC/DC, including his enforced retirement during the Rock Or Bust tour and subsequent, triumphant return on "DC's Power Up album. It also covers Johnson's forays into TV with his series Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson and Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road.

"From growing up in the northeast, the son of a former British army sergeant-major and an Italian mother, to fronting world's biggest rock band, The Lives of Brian tells one of the best stories in music in Brian's own inimitable voice," says Penguin Random House publishing director Rowland White.

He continues: "His life has been a roller coaster of highs and lows, during which success as a musician too often felt out of reach. But even when it seemed defeat had been snatched from the jaws of victory, he never gave up. Throughout, his feet have remained firmly planted on the ground."

White goes on to describe The Lives of Brian as "warm, vivid, evocative, life-affirming and often laugh-out-loud funny."

I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. Now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming this October. Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/57hrcxliZ2 pic.twitter.com/KEi6gJdpQ6September 5, 2022 See more

Johnson returned to the stage last weekend to perform with Foo Fighters and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich at the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert.