AC/DC see ticket prices soar

Tickets for AC/DC’s upcoming Rock Or Bust tour across North America are selling on the secondary market for more than $250.

They’re lined up to play a run of shows across the Pond starting in April at the Coachella festival and then a further 10 dates kicking off at the Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts in August – and prices are climbing steadily as fans rush to see the band’s first live shows since 2010’s Black Ice tour.

According to Forbes, the average cost of securing a ticket has now reached $255.82 which rivals that of other big-name artists including The Who and Fleetwood Mac.

The most expensive ticket on the market is the Aussie giants’ gig at the Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton. The average price currently stands at $573.37 – 124.1% more expensive than the tour average.

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood recently backed a campaign to change UK laws on secondary ticket sales.

PutFansFirst.co.uk has been organised with the help of MP Mike Weatherley and the House Of Commons’ All Party Parliamentary Group For Ticket Abuse. They say the industry needs legal support to fight against botnets and touts, who buy tickets before fans have a chance to secure them, and then pass them on at massively inflated prices.

Earlier this month, AC/DC stand-in drummer Bob Richards revealed he only had an hour to learn the tracks Rock Or Bust and Play Ball ahead of the video shoots. He was drafted in after sticksman Phil Rudd failed to appear as planned. Rudd was later charged with threatening to kill and could face up to seven years in prison if convicted. His trial is due to begin at Tauranga District Court, New Zealand, on April 21.

The band will tour with former drummer Chris Slade in support of Rock Or Bust – the band’s first album without retired mainman Malcolm Young.

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium