AC/DC stand-in Bob got just an hour to learn songs

AC/DC stand-in drummer Bob Richards only got an hour to learn the tracks Rock Or Bust and Play Ball before shooting their promo videos last year.

The Welshman – previously with Asia and Graham Bonnet, and currently a member of blues outfit Buck & Evans – was drafted in after Phil Rudd failed to appear in London as planned for the promo work.

Rudd was later charged with threatening to kill and could face up to seven years in prison if convicted. His trial begins at Tauranga District Court, New Zealand, on April 21.

Former drummer Chris Slade returned for AC/DC’s Grammy Awards appearance earlier this month, and he’ll take part in their upcoming world tour in support of Rock Or Bust – their first album without retired mainman Malcolm Young.

Richards tells Rhythm of his brief stint in October: “I received a call on the Thursday evening, asking if I could step in. I filled in at the last minute – it was all hands on deck.

“I heard the songs an hour or so before we went on to the set to start filming. I played it over several times and did a bit of air-drumming to it.”

But despite the lack of preparation, he enjoyed the experience. “The band were fantastic,” he says. “They made me so welcome and we had a great time shooting. They were very encouraging.

“Brian Johnson invited myself and some of the crew out for a few drinks in the evening. He’s a great host.”

