AC/DC Rudd must wait for trial

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd faces a delay in his trial for threatening to kill and drugs possession after changing lawyers.

He faces up to seven years in jail if found guilty of the charges that were laid against him in November.

The 60-year-old was set to appear in Tauranga District Court on February 10, but it’s been delayed until April 21 after Paul Mabey QC withdrew as the drummer’s counsel. He’s been replaced by Craig Tuck in what Mabey describes as “just a professional decision we have made.”

His trial will be held before a judge only, with no jury present.

Rudd’s position in AC/DC remains in doubt – the band play at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, but the terms of his bail made it impossible for him to appear.

It’s thought he’s been replaced by former sticksman Chris Slade, although Rudd vowed in December that he’d be part of the band when they launch their Rock Or Bust world tour.

Meanwhile, the Aussie giants want 150 US fans to appear in a video they’ll shoot in LA on February 10.

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium