Malcolm Young had lung cancer

AC/DC founder Malcolm Young was successfully treated for lung cancer in the run-up to his diagnosis with dementia.

The guitarist retired before AC/DC recorded new album Rock Or Bust last year and is being cared for in a 24-hour nursing home in Australia.

Singer Brian Johnson previously revealed that Malcolm Young had undergone surgery on his heart and lungs. It has now been revealed in an interview in Q magazine that the lung surgery was to treat cancer and that he was fitted with a pacemaker for his heart problems.

According to the frontman, Young took it all in his stride and even joked about his pacemaker when he broke the news to the band.

Johnson tells Q: “This is typical Malcolm. He got a hold of my hand and went, ‘Pacemaker. Fucking good, mate.’ He scared the shit out of us. And there’s a twinkle in his eye, he was tickled pink. It’s like he was showing us a new fuzzbox or something.”

AC/DC recruited Malcolm and Angus Young’s nephew Stevie for the recording of Rock Or Bust and he will tour with the band this year.

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium