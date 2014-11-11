AC/DC release Play Ball video

AC/DC have released a video for Play Ball, the first single to be released from the band's 17th stdio album, Rock or Bust, which is out December 2. They've also released a behind-the-scenes video with commentary from director David Mallet.

“The spirit of Play Ball is a mess-up of all sorts of outrageous videos of people playing ball,” says Mallet, “plus a rather good performance from the band.”

The clip features the first appearances of Stevie Young, who’s been drafted in to replace the stricken Malcolm Young, and drummer Bob Richards, who fills in for Phil Rudd. There’s no word yet as to whether Richards’ appointment is a permanent one, following Rudd’s arrest in New Zealand. The more serious of the charges laid against the drummer, that of attempting to procure a murder, has now been dropped.