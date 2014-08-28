A7X drop original video for Unholy Confessions

Avenged Sevenfold have released the original first cut of the video for their 2004 single Unholy Confessions.

The original version of the video differs from the official clip. The song appeared on the band’s second album Waking The Fallen, which was this week reissued as Waking The Fallen: Resurrected.

A7X wanted to reissue the album to coincide with its 10-year anniversary last year, but held off to put together a more complete package.

The original version of the Unholy Confessions video is included in the Waking The Fallen: Resurrection reissue.

Bass player Johnny Christ recently told how working on the reissue made them take stock of their success – although it was a bittersweet experience as they remembered late drummer The Rev, who died in 2009.