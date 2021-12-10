a-tota-so share animated video for I Am, featuring Sang Froid's Aisling Whiting

Midlands based math-rockers a-tota-so have released an animated video for their new single I Am. The song features Sang Froid's Aisling Whiting on vocals, and you can watch the new video below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album Lights Out which will be released through bUTTONpUSHER on March 11. You can see the new album artwork below.

“When Marty from a-tota-so shared the song with me I knew I had to get involved," says video director/animator Steve McCarthy. "Initially I'd wanted to keep it simple, but he gave me full creative freedom on the video and as I started experimenting the idea started to grow.

"Taking some inspiration from Simon J. Curd's album artwork, I developed a story around a scene in a forest that changes through the cycle of the seasons and the cycle of life and death. This was such a great opportunity to really explore some creative ideas and tools, and the whole thing was a learning process. It was a pleasure to work on and turned into a real passion project and a learning exercise for myself.”

Lights Out sees the usually instrumental trio enlisting a guest vocalist on each of the album's eight tracks. Alongside Whiting the band have also enlisted the likes of Damien Sayell (The St Pierre Snake Invasion/Mclusky), Ashley Tubb (Sugar Horse), Jake O'Driscoll (God Alone) and Ellie Godwin (No Violet).

“The album deals with a variety of themes including depression, anxiety, feeling lost and the general state of the world we are currently living in while providing hope that we can carry on with the things that we all love and enjoy in the future," explains guitarist Marty Toner.

a-tota-so formed in 2016 featuring members of Alright the Captain and Cheap Jazz, after both bands went on hiatus and they went on to release their self titled debut album in 2018.

Pre-order Lights Out.