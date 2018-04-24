A Perfect Circle announce December UK tour dates

A Perfect Circle have announced that they’ll play live shows in the UK this winter.

The band, who released their new album Eat The Elephant last week via BMG, have lined up shows in Glasgow, Manchester and London in December.

They’ll play Glasgow’s O2 Academy on December 2, Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on December 3 and London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 5.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am GMT tomorrow (April 25) via TicketWeb and AXS.com.

A Perfect Circle played at last week’s Coachella festival and will head out on the road again from next month when they play shows in the US. They’ll then return to Europe for further live shows in June including an appearance at Be Prog! My Friend in June.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

A Perfect Circle 2018 tour dates

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

May 16: Columbia Mizzou Arena, MO

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 26: Dallas BFD 2018 At Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jun 01: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Jun 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jun 08: Aarhus NorthSide, Denmark

Jun 09: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland

Jun 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 13: London O2 Apollo Brixton, UK

Jun 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 17: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 26: Paris Olympia, France

Jun 28: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 29: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Dec 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Dec 03: Manchester Victoria Warehouse, UK

Dec 05: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK