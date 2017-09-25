A Day To Remember document life on the road in new video

A Day To Remember have released a new video for their track We Got This.

The song appears on the band’s latest album Bad Vibrations, which came out in September last year.

The band say: “Our new music video for We Got This is dedicated to the magic of live music.

“With footage from our time on the road dating back to 2009, the video celebrates all of the A Day To Remember fans around the world who always come out to see us live and the traditions we’ve implemented into our live shows that help make them what they are.

“Maybe you’ll see yourself in the video and then hopefully we’ll see you again soon at another show.”

Earlier this year, A Day To Remember were honoured in their home town of Ocala, Florida, where they were presented with the keys to the city by Mayor Kent Guinn.

The band are currently on the road across North America. Find a list of their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Sep 30: Orlando Self Help Fest, FL

Oct 03: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Oct 04: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

Oct 06: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Oct 07: Detroit Self Help Fest, MI

Oct 08: Buffalo Riverworks, NY

Oct 10: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Oct 13: Columbus Expess Live, OH

Oct 15: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Oct 16: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 17: Wichita Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

