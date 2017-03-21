A Day To Remember honoured in their home town of Ocala

A Day To Remember have been honoured in their home town of Ocala, Florida.

They were presented with the keys to the city prior to their show there on Saturday night by Mayor Kent Guinn.

He told the crowd: “It’s an honour. I’m so proud of these young men – and they’ve made Ocala proud and I’m proud to have them here tonight. Tonight is truly a day to remember in Ocala.”

Frontman Jeremy McKinnon was first to receive the honour and he said to the crowd: “Thank you guys for being here tonight. We appreciate every single one of you for supporting us.

“We’d like to say thank you to the city of Ocala for putting this on tonight – this is amazing. Thank you to every single one of you – the fanbase – for making it possible for this thing to happen.

“We used to play in our parents’ garages and we’d get the cops calling on us some of the time because we were making too much noise. Those cops are here somewhere – thank you guys, too for letting us keep playing!”

A Day To Remember then played a 19-track set and later posted a picture of them onstage with Mayor Guinn with the caption: “This is our corner of the world. Thank you for an incredible night, Ocala!”

They released their sixth studio album Bad Vibrations in September 2016.

