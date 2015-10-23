5SOS add 4 extra UK dates to 2016 world tour

5 Seconds Of Summer have added four extra UK dates to their 2016 world tour.

Shows in Brighton, on April 9, and Cardiff, on April 15, have been added, as well as extra nights in Glasgow, on April 20, and Manchester, on April 23.

The shows are part of the Australian pop punk band’s world tour, which kicks off in Japan in February.

The dates have been scheduled in support of their second album Sounds Good Feels Good, out today on Capitol Records.

Apr 05: Sheffield Arena

Apr 07: London O2 Arena

Apr 08: London O2 Arena

Apr 09: Brighton Centre (new date)

Apr 11: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 12: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Apr 14: Birmingham Genting Arena

Apr 15: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (new date)

Apr 18: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Apr 19: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Arp 20: Glasgow SSE Hydro (new date)

Apr 22: Manchester Arena

Apr 23: Manchester Arena (new date)

Apr 25: Belfast SSE Arena

Apr 26: Dublin 3Arena

Apr 27: Dublin 3Arena