5SOS add 4 extra UK dates to 2016 world tour

5 Seconds Of Summer have added four extra UK dates to their 2016 world tour.
Shows in Brighton, on April 9, and Cardiff, on April 15, have been added, as well as extra nights in Glasgow, on April 20, and Manchester, on April 23.
The shows are part of the Australian pop punk band’s world tour, which kicks off in Japan in February.
The dates have been scheduled in support of their second album Sounds Good Feels Good, out today on Capitol Records.
5 SECONDS OF SUMMER 2016 WORLD TOUR UK & IRELAND DATES
Apr 05: Sheffield Arena
Apr 07: London O2 Arena
Apr 08: London O2 Arena
Apr 09: Brighton Centre (new date)
Apr 11: Leeds First Direct Arena
Apr 12: Nottingham Capital FM Arena
Apr 14: Birmingham Genting Arena
Apr 15: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (new date)
Apr 18: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Apr 19: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Arp 20: Glasgow SSE Hydro (new date)
Apr 22: Manchester Arena
Apr 23: Manchester Arena (new date)
Apr 25: Belfast SSE Arena
Apr 26: Dublin 3Arena
Apr 27: Dublin 3Arena