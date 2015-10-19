5SOS announce 2016 world tour

5 Seconds Of Summer have announced a 2016 world tour, kicking off in Japan in February.

The dates have been scheduled in support of their second album Sounds Good Feels Good, out on October 23 via Capitol Records, and now available to pre-order.

Included in the extensive run of shows are 10 UK dates, taking place across the country in April – with pre-sale tickets going on sale on Wednesday (October 21) at 10am GMT with a general release planned for October 21.

In addition, Luke Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin have released a video for album track Hey Everybody! View it below.

Feb 19: Nagoya Century Hall, Japan

Feb 20: Osaka Intex, Japan

Feb 23: Tokyo Budokan, Japan

Feb 29: Taipei Xinzhuang Stadium, Taiwan

Mar 02: Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia

Mar 03: Singapore Star Theatre, Singapore

Mar 05: Jakarta Indonesia Convention Exhibition, Indonesia

Mar 08: Bangkok Impact Arena, Thailand

Mar 10: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Hall, Hong Kong

Mar 12: Manila Mall Of Asia Arena, Philippines

Apr 05: Sheffield Arena, UK

Apr 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Apr 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Apr 12: Nottingham Capital FM Arena, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Apr 18: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Apr 19: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Apr 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Apr 25: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Apr 26: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Apr 27: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

May 13: Verona Arena, Italy

May 14: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy

May 16: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 17: Paris Accorhotels Arena, France

May 20: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 21: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 24: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 25: Amneville Le Galaxie, France

May 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 28: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

May 29: Copenhagen Forum, Denmark

May 31: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Jun 01: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Jun 03: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tallinn Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Jun 06: Berli Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 07: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Jun 08: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 10: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Jun 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Jul 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 02: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 06: Darien Center Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 08: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 13: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 16: Camden Susquehanna Bank Cente, NJ

Jul 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC

Jul 20: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Jul 22: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, AL

Jul 23: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 24: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 27: Auburn Hills The Palace of Auburn Hills, MI

Jul 29: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Jul 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 31: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 18: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Aug 19: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 20: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Aug 22: Omaha CenturyLink Center, NE

Aug 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 27: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Aug 28: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 30: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 31: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 02: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 03: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 07: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Sep 09: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 10: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 11: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 14: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 16: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

Sep 17: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilio, TX

Sep 18: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sounds Good Feels Good tracklist