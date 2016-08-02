30 Seconds To Mars tease return in new video

Thirty Seconds To Mars have teased their return in a new preview clip.

The band is fronted by Jared Leto, who stars as The Joker in the upcoming Suicide Squad film – which will launch on August 5.

The band were previously in a long drawn-out battle with EMI/Virgin Records after they attempted to walk away from their contract, eventually severing ties with its label Virgin Records in 2014. They are set to release their fifth album on Interscope – which they have been working on since late last year.

Leto said at the time: “I don’t hate on record companies, I’m just anti-corruption, anti-greed.

“I think record companies can make fair, clear deals with artists and still be really profitable. So, we’re looking at our options. We have several labels that want to work with us. They know what we’ve been through.

“We have been signed to a label since 1998, so for the first time ever we are actually free, and it’s exciting. There are limitless options out there.

“Tech options, crowd-funding options, but record companies are still a really great option too, because you have a group of people who believe in music, who help artists bring their dreams to life.”

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

