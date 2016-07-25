Jared Leto stars in new Suicide Squad trailer

A new trailer for upcoming movie Suicide Squad has been released.

The film, which stars Thirty Seconds To Mars mainman Jared Leto as The Joker, is out on August 5. The new promo was issued to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con, which wrapped up at the weekend.

It’s set in the extended DC universe and also stars Margot Robbie, Will Smith, Jai Courtney and Ben Affleck, while the soundtrack features artists including Twenty One Pilots.

The next film in the series will be Wonder Woman in 2017, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role.

Jared Leto gets movie villain role