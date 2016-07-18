10 reasons Suicide Squad will kick ass

This August, a gang of inked, angry and awesome villains will tug on their leather jackets and torn tights to wreak havoc on anyone who gets in their way.

No, we’re not talking about your summer road trip we’re talking about Suicide Squad – the most hardcore comic book movie since Deadpool. But why’s it going to kick all sorts of ass? We’re glad you asked…

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

Ask fangirls and boys who they’re most excited about seeing smash shit up in Suicide Squad, they’ll quickly wheeze ‘Harley Quinn.’ Partly because she’s played by the insanely charismatic Margot Robbie, partly because she’s styled like Blondie on her way to a fetish club, and partly because her weapon of choice is a rather large baseball bat. Whatever ass-kicking goes down in SS, we expect Harley to be responsible for at least 90% of it.

Harley Quinn

They’re The Bad Guys

Speaking of smashing shit up, shortly after Harley shatters a shop display to pinch a purse, her armed escort asks: ‘What the hell is wrong with you people?’

‘We’re bad guys,’ Quinn replies. ‘It’s what we do.’

Because the ‘what we do’ involves breaking stuff, killing people, and getting drunk, the Squad aren’t bound by the same boring rules as most superhero movie stars. Less rules = more fun. That’s maths, kids.

One Of Them Looks Like A Garbage Pail Kid

Flesh-chomping Bat-villain Killer Croc was considered impossible to do on the big screen. Well… until someone shoved a Halloween mask onto Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s head, told him to research how crocodiles walk, and created a character that looks like it belongs on the front of a bad-ass bubblegum card.

This film contains a cannibal criminal who enjoys making installation art from animal bones. What’s not to like?

Even Jai Courtney Looks Good In It

Some critics say Jai Courtney has been boring and terrible in pretty much every film he’s ever been in. But in Suicide Squad, he looks like a revelation. We’re not sure if it’s the fact Squad’s the first film he’s been allowed to use his native Australian accent in, or if it’s simply because his character drinks beer on set, but something’s working. If nothing else, Suicide Squad will be remembered as the film Jai Courtney had fun making.

Jared Leto’s Joker

Jared Leto reportedly got into character so hard, he sent his fellow cast-mates dead pigs and anal beads. How’s that for ass-kicking? With Joker redesigned as a tattoo addict with metal teeth, Leto’s look caused controversy when it was revealed. But after seeing the trailers, we can’t imagine the character any other way.

The Soundtrack

Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At The Disco (covering Queen)… It might not be the hardest line-up (is it too late to ask Mastodon to pen the title track?), but at least it’s a move in the right direction. The art of the soundtrack has been forgotten by most comic-book moviemakers, so it’s gratifying to see a few guitar acts making it into the mix. Hopefully the inevitable sequel will be much heavier.

David Ayer Is Directing It

Fury, Sabotage, Street Kings, End Of Watch… David Ayer doesn’t know how to make a movie that doesn’t kick ass. If there’s one criticism of his back-catalogue, it’s that his films have been overwhelmingly male-dominated, but with Harley Quinn and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller (the beyond-tough woman who starts the Suicide Squad programme) as arguably the most important characters in SS, this can only be a good thing.

David Ayer with Will Smith

The Cast Bonded By Punching Each Other In The Face

David Ayer told Yahoo Movies that he encouraged his cast to punch each other for real during the rehearsal period. The intention? To bond the Squad. Jared Leto didn’t take part in this process, possibly because he remembers what happened to him in Fight Club.

It’s Got Batman In It

Batman V Superman split audiences, and the jury is still out on whether Ben Affleck is the Batman we all wanted, but Batfleck will be returning in Suicide Squad, and rumours say he’s bringing his sense of humour with him this time. We’ve also heard his role is more than a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, evidenced by his multiple appearances in the trailers.

It’s Using Practical Effects

Something about Suicide Squad gives us an ‘80s vibe, and it’s not just the film’s anarchic energy. Squad will use as little CGI as possible, leaning hard on practical stunt-work and effects. Forget superhero films that look like cartoons, Suicide Squad will feel real. Considering how much action it contains (a lot, apparently) that’s pretty cool. File it next to Mad Max: Fury Road in your collection.

Suicide Squad is out in cinemas August 5

