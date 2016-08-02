Amazon planning headphones that react to words and phrases

Amazon are planning a set of noise-cancelling headphones that recognise certain keywords or phrases and adjust the volume accordingly.

The Guardian report that the online shopping giant has been awarded a patent for the technology, which would analyse outside noise patterns and listen for specific trigger words. The headphones would then temporarily cancel noise reduction, allowing the user to hear when, for example, someone calls their name.

The company have already entered into the audio technology market by releasing their Amazon Echo in North America.

The cylindrical speaker is controlled using voice recognition and also “answers questions, reads audiobooks and the news, reports traffic and weather, gives info on local businesses, provides sports scores and schedules.”

