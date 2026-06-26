The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

How about that intense sunshine? Thankfully, here are 10 bands which have thoughtfully scheduled new music in advance to help take our minds of those red and amber weather warnings. It's like everything Nuclear Assault predicted in the '80s is coming true.



Check the best 10 metal songs of the week before your local power infrastructure buckles under the weight of a million fans being switched on at once.

The Hu – Grey Hun

Mongolian folk metallers The Hu are set to release their third album Hun on July 24. According to horsehead fiddle player and backing vocalist Enkhsaikhan ‘Enkush’ Batjargal, Grey Hun is a thumping anthem that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves and deserves to be played at a more than reasonable volume.



“It started with composing the riff as I imagined a man riding his horse through a vast landscape," he explains. "From there, it took a while for us to finish the song because we wanted to make sure to clearly communicate [its] positive message."

The HU - Grey Hun (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Loathe – Fangs

Merseyside four-piece Loathe release their long-awaited new album A Stranger To You on July 17. Fangs is a bass-y slab of downtuned R&B featuring a sublime vocal performance from Kadeem France. Following on from the thudding metalcore of Revenant, it's clear that their time away has been wisely spent adding even more colours to their sonic palette.

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Loathe - Fangs (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Five Finger Death Punch – De Oppresso Liber

It's been about four years since Five Finger Death Punch released their last album, AfterLife. The Nevada quintet are readying the digital release of album 10 – Legacy – at the end of July, with physical releases planned for later in the year. On De Oppresso Liber, it's business as usual for Zoltan Bathory's mob. It's got more crunch you could shake a stick at and a memorable, soaring chorus. "[The title] is more than just a motto," says the guitarist. "It's a calling. It's a philosophy. It represents a willingness to stand between danger and those who cannot defend themselves. Throughout human history, there have always been people who were drawn to accept that responsibility. This song is our way of paying respect to that mindset."

Five Finger Death Punch - De Oppresso Liber (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Bring Me The Horizon – Dehumanized

Bring Me The Horizon aren't celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Count Your Blessings with a lazy reissue. Count Your Blessings Repented is a new recording, which sees the Sheffield four-piece give the album a proper makeover and deliver the sound they'd envisioned as teenagers. Dehumanised is a brutal bastard of a single with an aggressive, unsettling video to match.

Bring Me The Horizon - Dehumanized (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

King Ultramega – Loud Love

King Ultramega is the star-studded tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. This cover of the Louder Than Love single features an incredible vocal performance from Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen. It's a faithful rendition by all those involved and a bittersweet reminder of Cornell's incalculable loss.

KING ULTRAMEGA - Loud Love feat. Lzzy Hale & Dave Krusen (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Chelsea Wolfe - Death is Not the End

This week, Chelsea Wolfe released two new songs which will feature on her as-yet-untitled ninth studio album. The first was the folky The Dark but it's Death is Not the End that is the most affecting. A fragile vocal floats above a delicate piano and guitar line, before gradually swelling into a soaring, meditative doom riff by former Nine Inch Nails guitarist Robin Finck.

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Chelsea Wolfe - Death is Not the End (Official Visual) - YouTube Watch On

Russian Circles – Empath

Well, if it's not our favourite post-metal hypnotists named after an ice hockey drill who return with a new song and news of a brand new full-length. Taken from the album Nine, which was recorded at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studio and engineered by Converge's Kurt Ballou, Empath is gloriously heavy, all-enveloping, ominous and mesmerising. Absolutely perfect.

Russian Circles - Empath (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Psycroptic – No Blade of Grass

Australian quintet Psycroptic return with The Pulse of Annihilation, their first album in four years, on July 17. No Blade of Grass is a ferocious bark of tech-death with an immense groove. And to drive the song title home, the narrative part of their video is set in a desert. Thanks lads!

Psycroptic - No Blade of Grass (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Green Lung – Necropolitan Line

Here's another taster from the occultist stoner doom quintet's forthcoming album Necropolitan. This song is about the Necropolis Railway, "a real-life train line that carried corpses and mourners across London in the late 19th century". So imagine if Deep Purple were trapped in a carriage with a bag of cans and holding torches under their chins, then you've got yourself some creepy 70s psych pomp. Lovely stuff.

GREEN LUNG - Necropolitan Line (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

New Idea Society – Lantern

Here's a second mention of