A must-have for Bring Me The Horizon fans: get the new issue of Metal Hammer in a Count Your Blessings mega-bundle with a t-shirt, poster and vinyl copy of the Repented re-recording

You can get the new issue of Metal Hammer in the ultimate bundle for Bring Me The Horizon fans, celebrating the upcoming release of the Yorkshire band’s re-recording of their propulsive debut, Count Your Blessings.

Exclusively via the Louder webstore, get your hands on the magazine with an exclusive cover dedicated to the 2006 album, wrapped in stylish silver foil. The package also comes with a vinyl copy of the re-recording, called Count Your Blessings Repented, plus a ‘Count Your Fuckin’ Blessings’ t-shirt and a poster depicting the band in their early days.

Only 500 editions of this extensive bundle will ever be made, so buy now while stocks last!

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Inside the new Hammer, singer Oli Sykes reflects on the Count Your Blessings era, when the band’s rapid rise while still in their teens won them goodwill and jealousy in equal measure. He reveals that he and his cohorts dropped off of one festival lineup in 2006 as another act threatened to beat them up.

“We said we were sick [when we dropped out of the festival], because there were another band there that said when we got there, they were going to shave all our hair off and beat us up. It were mental at first,” the frontman recalls.

“It were that era, when people latched onto something, like, ‘We hate this band, we hate My Chemical Romance.’ It were everyone.”

Also inside, you’ll find an interview with singer Bruce Dickinson and bassist/founder Steve Harris of the legendary Iron Maiden, as the veteran Brits gear up for their two-day festival Eddfest at Knebworth House in Stevenage next month.

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“When I walk out onstage, it’s one of the few moments during my life when the rest of the world can go to hell,” he says. “On a really good night, you completely lose yourself in some weird higher power that takes you over. You inhabit the song, your voice just seems to anticipate everything, and that’s why I do it. Simple as that.”

We also look back on System Of A Down’s early years as the nu metal-era stars prepare to return to Europe, and we tell the story of the long-lost Slipknot album Look Outside Your Window as it finally gets a wide release, 18 years after being recorded.

Plus, we review new albums by The Pretty Reckless, Warning and others, and we report back from Desertfest, Incineration festival and gigs by Karnivool, Dogma and more!

Get your mega Bring Me The Horizon bundle now via Louder while you can!