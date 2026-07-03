The best new metal songs you need to hear right now

And we're past the halfway mark! Seven months into 2026 and the summer is at its peak, which means a whole heap of new albums are just around the corner. Naturally, that also means an even bigger heap of singles to sift through.

That in mind, here are the results of last week's vote! The King Ultramega project - a tribute to Chris Cornell - showed its star power off by nabbing third place with the excellent, Lzzy Hale-headlined Loud Love cover. Just ahead of that were Mongolian metal stars The Hu, but our overall winners for the week were returning arena conquerors Five Finger Death Punch, whose De Oppresso Liber took the crown.

This week we've got a weird and wonderful mix to share. From the strange sounds of "peasant metal" (yep, another colourful subgenre) to former black metal bands and musicians shucking off the past to explore new realms, thundering beatdowns and straight-up great metal, there's a little of something for everyone. Don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend!

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Netherwilds - Return The Goat

If there was a prize for weirdest single of the week, Netherwilds would walk it. With its medieval peasant video and SOAD-like sense of eccentricity, it isn't long before the track is veering off in wild directions. If you've ever wondered what post-hardcore would sound like fronted by a medieval peasant... Now you know.

Return The Goat OFFICIAL VIDEO - YouTube Watch On

Distant - All Will Be (N)One

If you want to stand out in deathcore in 2026, you'd better put some serious work in. Dutch/Slovakian brutes Distant are certainly doing their legwork with yet another slab of angular, pummelling violence in new single All Will Be (N)One, drafting in Ricky Myers of Suffocation for some extra lung-shredding nastiness.

DISTANT - All Will Be (N)one feat. Ricky Myers of Suffocation (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Xenith - Killer Instinct

Expanding out into the realms of the epic, Manchester newcomers Xenith are gearing up for the release of their debut album To No Avail, due August 28. It might be early doors for them, but Killer Instinct lays out a stall of gorgeous guitars and explosive breakouts, bringing to mind Skeletonwitch or Black Dahlia Murder.

Xenith- Killer Instinct - YouTube Watch On

Haken - Delirium

Even with their 20th anniversary as a band looming, Haken are showing no signs of dialing back their expansive sonic palette. Delirium comes from new EP In A Fever Dream, due July 17, and finds the band blending brittle notes with pounding breakout moments and more than a few skittering drum beats.

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HAKEN - delirium (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Moonspell - The Great Wolf In The Sky

Portugal's goth metal kings, Moonspell never get the credit they deserve. At the time where Type O Negative were blowing up, they pioneered a similarly vampiric take on darkness that would help inspire the likes of HIM. You can hear echoes of both those other bands in new single The Great Wolf In The Sky, a dark, melodious track which captures some of their crepuscular charm. New album Far From God is out today and well worth a listen.

MOONSPELL - The Great Wolf In The Sky (Official Lyric Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

Enslaved - Spirit Helper (feat. Kevin Kicking Woman)

This far in, it's become accepted that Enslaved have the capacity to venture far from their black metal roots. Even after sidelines into prog, folk and beyond, a track like Spirit Helper stands out for just how starkly different it is to their core sound, the band drafting in an Elder of the Blackfoot Nation - Kevin Kicking Woman - to create a track that is sparse yet loaded with heavy atmospherics. Even when they go full Wardruna, there's some of the grandeur inherent to Enslaved still popping up, particularly towards the song's closing minute.

ENSLAVED (feat. Kevin Kicking Woman) - Spirit Helper (OFFICIAL VISUALIZER) - YouTube Watch On

Trelldom - When This Way Was Young

From one maverick to another. Gaahl has also long since shed his black metal roots to explore more oppressive sonic realms, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Trelldom. The band's new album ...By The Word... arrived on May 29, and new single When This Way Was Young showcases their evolution towards a dread-filled sense of abjection that feels both doomy and gothic whilst being neither of those things, with the cold, dark atmos of his black metal past. It's certainly one way to beat the summer sun.